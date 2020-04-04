Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up about daughter’s western outfits

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has said that her daughter never hurt her or her father Dr. Ashok Chopra and called her an 'intelligent girl'.



In an interview, Madhu also opened up about Priyanka’s tight outfits when she returned to India from the US at the age of 16.

Madhu went on to say Priyanka’s father once asked her not to wear western clothes, the actress immediately changed her outfit and the dressing style.

The Sky Is Pink actress had revealed that her late father Ashok Chopra had refrained her from wearing tight clothes when she was a teenager.

In an interview recently, Priyanka disclosed that she left India at the age of 12 for high school in the US and returned after four years when she was almost a woman.

Priyanka went on to say that boys used to follow her from school then, and later her father banned her from wearing tight clothes. “My father also installed bars on my windows and after that, we had a big clash of egos.”

Commenting on this, Madhu said, “It was not exactly like that.”

Ashok simply did not approve western clothes for Priyanka that she had started wearing after returning from the US at the age of 15/16 because the family was in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka started donning Indian outfits after she was prohibited once, the mother said and added that the actress is a very 'intelligent girl'.