Sat Apr 04, 2020
World

AFP
April 4, 2020

Knife attacker kills two, wounds seven in France

World

AFP
Sat, Apr 04, 2020

PARIS: A man in south-east France attacked several people with a knife on Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources told AFP.

One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.

The attack took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.

In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.

