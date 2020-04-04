Knife attacker kills two, wounds seven in France

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A man in south-east France attacked several people with a knife on Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources told AFP.
One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.
The attack took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.
In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.
