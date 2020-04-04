Shah Rukh Khan offers 4-storey personal office for quarantine

Two days after Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan announced donations to different relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife have now converted their four-storey personal office into a quarantine center for the Covid-19 patients.



The announcement was made by Municipal Corporation Of Mumbai on its official twitter handle and shared by Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment on its Instagram.

BMC tweeted, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.”

“Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!,” it said.

The same tweet was shared by Red Chillies with caption, “Support makes everyone stronger. And in our fight against COVID-19, we need each other’s support as a society. Let’s help each other more, and win this fight collectively! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @my_bmc.”

Earlier, the Raees actor had announced the donations without revealing the actual amount for relief organizations.



Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement with a note. He also quote-tweeted a tweet from his company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

He wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other.”



