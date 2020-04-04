Shah Rukh Khan declines appreciation from Arvind Kejriwal over hefty COVID-19 contribution

Bollywood tycoon Shah Rukh Khan recently won the hearts of millions across the globe with his handsome donation to the COVID-19 relief fund.

He also recently sent out a humble plea to Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting them to not thank him over his COVID-19 donation, but to rather ‘order’ him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s generous donation was made to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund and Delhi chief minister’s fund, among others.

In an attempt to thank him for his donation, Delhi’s chief minister tweeted to the star, thanking him for his contribution and humbled by the gesture, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him over his kind words in Hindi.

He stated, “Sir, you are from Delhi, don’t thank me, order me. We will do everything we can for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. If God wills, we will triumph over this crisis soon. More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.”

He also personally thanked Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the same way, stating, “We are all a family sir...and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.”



The gratitude did not end there, in fact, Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also reached out to Shah Rukh Khan, thanking him as well.





