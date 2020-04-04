Shah Rukh Khan makes Rs45 crore donation to Pakistan?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been drawing flak of late over circulating rumours suggesting that he has made a massive donation to help Pakistan fight the coronavirus.

The buzz came afloat following a news report by India TV where the anchor claims the actor pitched in INR 45 crore to Pakistan. However, sharing the clip further, netizens took the report, which happens to be quite old, out of context.

Social media users pointed their guns towards Shah Rukh Khan for contributing to Pakistan for battling coronavirus while the situation was not any different in India itself.

The original report had been from 2017 in which the actor was alleged of making the donation to the victims of an oil tanker explosion that killed 219 in Pakistan. However, that too had been nothing but baseless news as the actor back then had quashed the rumours.

