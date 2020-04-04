Meghan Markle 'intrigued' by the matriarchal structure of elephants

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Botswana trip in 2017 had left the former actor intrigued about elephants and their matriarchal structure.

Speaking about the discussion she had with the Duchess of Sussex back then over dinner about the hierarchy in elephant herds, director Vanessa Berlowitz revealed how intrigued Meghan had been to learn about them.

“She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” Berlowitz recalled.

“How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power — it’s about consensual leadership. It’s also very inclusive, as well — very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that,” she added.

Co-director Mark Linfield revealed how they had the duchess in mind for the narration after they had tested some of her existing audio clips on the footage they had of the documentary,

The Disney+ nature flick which released on the streaming platform on April 3, encircles a herd of pachyderms 1,000 miles through the Kalahari Desert while they search for water.