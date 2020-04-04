Bollywood celebrities denounce those attacking doctors and cops fighting coronavirus

While a majority of the world salutes its frontliners including healthcare staff and police officials, putting their lives at stake to protect the country, in India the public’s response has been poles apart.

After the assault on doctors and cops in multiple parts of India, Bollywood stars are coming forth to condemn the hostile behavior of the public towards the heroes saving lives by putting their own in danger.

Rishi Kapoor turned to Twitter addressing the public, and saying: “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”

Hema Malini joined in, saying: “In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!”

Poet and lyricist, Javed Akhtar also tweeted: “I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona.”

Raveena Tandon also turned to Twitter saying: “We should be thanking our health workers everyday and praying for their well-being,they are sacrificing everything to beat this disease at the cost of their own lives and this is what they get from these ungrateful barbarians.”

Preity Zinta also gave her take, saying: “Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine and pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India? #Sad.”