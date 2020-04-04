Ekta Kapoor gives up a year's salary of Rs.2.5 crore to save employees from pay cut

With the coronavirus bringing life to a standstill and taking a toll of businesses around the world, the entertainment industry too has suffered quite some shockwaves with production getting halted around the world.

India’s Balaji Telefilms too has suffered greatly, but to ensure the employees are not forced to take a pay cut, Ekta Kapoor has announced to forgo a year’s worth of her salary.

Turning to Instagram, the producer announced: “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large,” she said.

“It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”

“I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy,” she added.

