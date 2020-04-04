PTA tells people not to use public WiFi, warns of cyber attacks amid COVID-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday advised people not to use public WiFi services, warning of possible cyber attacks through messages pretending to contain COVID-19 information.



In a statement, the PTA told people to be wary of text messages claiming to provide information and updates on the COVID-19 virus. It added that everyone should "refrain from using open WiFi at public locations".

Internet service providers were also cautioned to remain alert of coronavirus-related cyber attacks.

The telecom regulatory body said online criminals, including hackers, were attempting to gain financial benefit from the name of the pandemic. Entire systems could be hacked if files attached in suspicious emails were downloaded, it added.

The PTA also cautioned against providing passwords, sensitive and personal data, and credit card information anywhere online. People should update their software applications as well, it added.

If anyone wished to apprise themselves of updates on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they should use information sources announced by the government.

People should only use trustworthy links and licensed websites for any downloading purposes, the PTA noted.