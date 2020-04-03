Salman Khan's late nephew Abdullah accompanied him on the sets of THIS movie

Salman Khan shared a close bond with his late nephew Abdullah who died earlier this week on Monday.

It has been recently revealed that the superstar was accompanied by his darling nephew during the shoot of his mega-hit Dabangg 3 in Indore.

Furthermore, while recording the video of song Hud Hud Dabangg, Abdullah is snapped arriving at the location with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, another picture of the duo was also shared on social media where Salman and Abdullah can be seen captured riding a two-wheeler scooter.

Abdullah and Salman had an amazing bond and they often used to work out together at the gym. Salman’s birthday parties and family celebrations were incomplete without Abdullah as he used to attend all events regularly.

Salman was upset lately for not attending the funeral of his nephew. Salman’s manager Jordy Patel told BT, “Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The body has been taken to Indore, Abdullah’s hometown, in an ambulance.” It is stated, “Salman will visit the family later”, added Patel.

Whereas, Salman Khan's father Salim said, “Abdullah mere bhanje ka beta tha. Even in these times of a lockdown, the procedures of all the paperwork went smoothly. We took all the necessary permissions before the body left for Indore from Mumbai. Abdullah was living in Mumbai and he was very close to all of us.”

