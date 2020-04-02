Vicky Kaushal reveals he has a crush on THIS Bollywood actress: Check out

Vicky Kaushal had an interesting Instagram session with his fans on Wednesday wherein he answered their questions about his professional and personal life.

During the QnA, Vicky revealed that he had his first crush on Bollywood's most-sought after actress from the 90s era.



Vicky, unlike others had a celebrity crush long ago on the one and only Madhuri Dixit.

“Who was your first crush in Bollywood?” the actor was asked, to which he replied with an adorable picture of himself alongside Madhuri Dixit.

The Masaan actor looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt whereas the ‘Queen of Expressions’ looked elegant and magnificent in a green attire.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh that will hit the theatres in January 2021.