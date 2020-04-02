tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to reveal a shocking news related to his diagnosis of the life-threatening coronavirus, causing panic among his fans and followers.
“My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” read his tweet.
However, it turned out this was a mere April Fool’s Day prank, as the filmmaker revealed after a few minutes, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. It’s his fault and not mine.”
Ram Gopal further apologised to his fans for hurting their sentiments and making light of a serious issue, “Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them [sic].”
Earlier in the day, he also shared a song based on coronavirus titled Kanipinchani Puruga Corona. He not only sang the song but also wrote its lyrics too.
“FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh, Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY,” he said.Indian director Ram Gopal Varma tests positive for coronavirus?
