Indian director Ram Gopal Varma tests positive for coronavirus?

Indian director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to reveal a shocking news related to his diagnosis of the life-threatening coronavirus, causing panic among his fans and followers.

“My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” read his tweet.

However, it turned out this was a mere April Fool’s Day prank, as the filmmaker revealed after a few minutes, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. It’s his fault and not mine.”

Ram Gopal further apologised to his fans for hurting their sentiments and making light of a serious issue, “Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them [sic].”

Earlier in the day, he also shared a song based on coronavirus titled Kanipinchani Puruga Corona. He not only sang the song but also wrote its lyrics too.

"FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh, Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON'T ENJOY," he said.