Thu Apr 02, 2020
April 2, 2020

Sonam Kapoor misses sister Rhea while cooking lunch

Thu, Apr 02, 2020
Sonam Kapoor misses sister Rhea while cooking lunch

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is spending her quarantine period with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown, cooked lunch for the family and missed her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation.

On Thursday, the Neerja actress shared the menu and later the short clips of cooked food on her Instagram story.

She said “Pasta in marinara sauce, spaghetti aglio olio, bruschetta and garlic bread, swiss chard with pine nuts and baked tofu with my special mixed spices.”

In her next story, the Zoya Factor star said “I miss my sister a lot, specially when I’m cooking.”

She added while tagging sister Rhea, “When this is all over, I want to cook with her for our friends.”

Later, she shared short clips of the lunch she prepared for the family.


