Sara Ali Khan’s classical dance video breaks the internet

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s classical dance video has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts on social media.



Sara Ali Khan is in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared the video wherein she could be seen showing off her classical dance moves.

She also extended Utkala Dibasa, the day when Odisa was separated from Bihar in 1936, to the fans.



The dance video has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of millions.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

She will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit the screens in May 2020.