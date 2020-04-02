Fans shower love on Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma’s fans and fellow stars have showered love on his daughter Anayra after the comedian-actor shared her cute pictures on Instagram.



Kapil Sharma is enjoying quality time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown and has been treating fans with adorable photos on social media.

Recently, the host of Kapil Sharma Show shared cute pictures of his daughter Anayra on Ashtami day.

Anayra could be seen wearing a traditional attire and she looked pretty energetic in the photos while celebrating her first Ashtami.



Kapil and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first baby girl in December last year.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Kapil Sharma’s fans and fellow stars showered love on Anayra.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma called upon the people to not abandon their pets as they don’t transmit the coronavirus to humans.

Sharing photos of dogs, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Please listen” with hashtag #animalsdonttransmitcorona.

He further shares that there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet animal can transmit coronavirus.