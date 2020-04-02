Sunny Leone reveals husband's first impression of her: 'He thought I was a lesbian'

Bollywood's beauty queen Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are closer than ever years after their first meeting but the latter’s first impression of the former is something that makes them chuckle till this day.

The B-Town diva during a conversation with Pinkvilla revealed how her husband had thought she drove on the other side of the road when they met for the first time.

Sharing how the two first met, Sunny said: “We were at Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel’s band mate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me."

Daniel chimed in saying: “And God ushered me to her. That’s destiny.”

“Daniel didn’t think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely,” she continued.

Daniel added: “I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation.”

The two tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to three kids: their adopted daughter Nisha and twin son Noah and Asher born through surrogacy.