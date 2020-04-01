Jennifer Garner shares poem written by eight-year-old son about social distancing

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner on Tuesday shared a funny poem written by her eight-year-old son whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Samuel used the family's message board to share his thoughts about staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

He signed the work 'Fitz B. Ireland'.



Sharing her opinion, Garner said that things "must be getting bleak", as the young boy had adopted a pen name.

“Things must be getting bleak when an 8 year old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry,” she captioned the photo.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2005 and share three children together.

The couple divorced in 2018, after 13 years of marriage.

