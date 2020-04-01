close
Wed Apr 01, 2020
April 1, 2020

Jennifer Garner shares poem written by eight-year-old son about social distancing

Wed, Apr 01, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner on Tuesday shared a funny  poem written by her eight-year-old son whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Samuel used the family's message board to share his thoughts about staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

He signed the work 'Fitz B. Ireland'.

Sharing her opinion,  Garner said  that things "must be getting bleak", as the young boy had adopted a pen name.

“Things must be getting bleak when an 8 year old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry,” she captioned the photo.

 

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck tied the knot  in 2005 and share three children together.

The couple   divorced in 2018, after 13 years of marriage.

