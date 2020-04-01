Javed Afridi's Zalmi Foundation makes Rs10m donation to PM's COVID-19 Fund

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has said he is making a donation worth Rs10 million to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund, according to a statement issued by the franchise on Wednesday.



According to the statement, Afridi said the donation was on behalf of the Zalmi Foundation "with the hope & confidence that every man of Pakistan can lead the nation's success in this war at a time of great difficulty".



He expressed hope for everyone to play their role and urged his fellow Pakistanis to step up and contribute to the PM's Corona Relief Fund. Afridi also encouraged people to stay at home and take precautions as part of the social distancing initiative amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Today, I call every Pakistani citizen, whose heart beats for the country and its people, to consider stepping forward and donating to the PM's Corona Relief Fund to help the underprivileged and labourers," he added.

The franchise has also started an awareness campaign — in English, Sindhi, and Pashto — as several of the Peshawar Zalmi cricketers "have released special video messages to educate the masses".