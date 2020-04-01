Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister’s birthday at home after 7 years

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan celebrated the birthday of his sister Kritika Tiwari at home amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.



The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared photos of the birthday celebration with the cake and revealed that he baked for his sister.

The actor also mentioned that they celebrated her birthday together after seven years.

He wrote, “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya.”

“Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi ..Pride of the family @dr.kiki_."



Earlier, Kartik donated Rs 1 crore to the coronavirus relief fund, saying that it is the absolute need of the hour to rise together and urged all fellow stars to help others as much as possible.

“We need each other now more than ever. Let’s show our support,” he wrote on Instagram.