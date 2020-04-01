Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture with a fan breaks the internet

Sara Ali Khan has made it to the headlines once again, with a throwback picture alongside a fan this time.

In the viral picture, the Kedarnath actress can be seen posing for the fan alongside him.



She is dressed in a blue-printed kurti can be seen flaunting her million dollar smile while posing for the selfie. The diva can be seen in a natural and casual look with glasses on.

On the work front, the Simmba actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1 that is slated to hit the silver screens on May 1.



Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The shooting of the film has been stalled in the wake of the coronavirus.