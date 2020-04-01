Ajay Devgn donates over Rs 5 million for daily wage workers

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 5.1 million for the daily wage workers of the film industry of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.



India has announced a 21-day lockdown and the filming has been completed halted affecting the daily wage workers most.

Ashoke Pandit, the chief of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) took to Twitter and thanked Ajay Devgn for the generosity and called him a real-life Singham.

Ajay followed the footsteps of Salman Khan and film director Rohit Shetty.

The Dabangg 3 star had announced to support over 25,000 daily wage workers and reached out to the FWICE for their account details to transfer money into their accounts directly at the time of need.

The Sooryavanshi director had also donated Rs 5.1 million in this regard.