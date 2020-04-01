Hrithik Roshan makes his lockdown days productive by learning piano

Hrithik Roshan is making his quarantine days productive by giving his take on the 21-day challenge by Vendantu and learning how to play the piano.

Posting a video showcasing his newly-acquired skills, the War actor wrote, "I’m on mission piano."

The video was captioned as, “Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way... Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning."

In the end, Hrithik also reveals that it is his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who can be seen in the background in the clip.



It was earlier revealed that Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had decided to move in at Hrithik's place so that the two can spend time with their kids during the 21 day lockdown.