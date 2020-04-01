Kangana Ranaut opens up on her COVID-19 home-stay plans

Kangana Ranaut has been making the best possible use of her time in self-quarantine with her family the last couple of days. Making full use of this time, Kangana has chalked out her hours and has filled them with everything she was unable to do previosuly due to a strict schedule.

Speaking in regards to this current daily routine, Kangana told Pinkvilla, "So, we all are playing cards and then, around 4 in the morning, we are going for walks. There's a jungle next to my bungalow, so me, Rangoli, my mom, dad and my brother - we all go for a morning walk there."

Before the virus froced a global lockdown, Kangana had been gearing up for the Jayalalithaa biopic, post which she planned to play an air force pilot for the movie Dhaakad.

During the course of the interview, she went on to say, "I have a list of things to watch. Parasite is on my to-do list.”

She concluded by saying, “I was watching Ramayana last night because I'm making a film on that subject Ayodhya. It seems to be quite wonderful for the times that it has been made in."