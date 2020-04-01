Salman Khan fuming over not getting to attend nephew Abdullah’s funeral

Philanthropist and Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly fuming over not being able to attend his nephew Abdullah’s funeral due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Salman Khans’s nephew, aged 38, was suffering from heart ailments, as reported by sources who recently succumbed to his illness in Mumbai.

According to a report by Bombay Times, Salman Khan will not be allowed to attend Abdullah’s funeral due to the current global crisis. The news was revealed by Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel who admitted that the actor is feeling deeply upset over the news, and what affects him the most is that he won’t be able to pay his final respects to Abdullah in Indore. However, the actor is expected to visit the family later on once the issue subsides.

Salman’s father also spoke to the daily, revealing, “Abdullah mere nephew ka beta tha (Abdullah was my nephew’s son). I am glad that in the times of a lockdown also, all the paperwork went smoothly. Abdullah was staying in Mumbai, and was very close to all of us.”

Abdullah’s uncle, Matin Khan separately spoke to PTI, revealing, “He passed away last evening at Lilavati Hospital due to heart ailments. The last rites will be performed in Indore as Abdullah’s parents live there. We are taking his body by road to Indore.”

In an effort to showcase his presence by spirit, the Bollywood mega star shared a picture with Abdullah with a caption that read, “Will always love you...”



