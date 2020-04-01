Rishi Kapoor wants military to come out to fight coronavirus outbreak

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has once again urged the Indian government to impose Emergency on the country as the coronavirus cases rise.



The actor, who was recently trolled for posting a tweet asking for liquor shops to be opened everyday amid lockdown, has suggested imposing Emergency on the country in his latest social media post.

"Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? (This happened today, now what will happen tomorrow?) That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency," Veteran Bollywood actor tweeted on late Tuesday.

Previously, Rishi had suggested that amid the coronavirus lockdown, cops, doctors and general public will need alcohol to take the edge off. "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai," he tweeted.



He was widely flayed for his contentious tweet. One social media user even asked the actor to be more responsible while tweeting, adding that alcohol cannot be recommended as a release for depression. “Please tweet responsibily and sensibly during #Covid_19 your immune system needs to be strong to deal with it. To heal faster. Kindly suggest people to eat healthy food refrain from alcohol for a while. Alcohol is not the solution for depression. Think different ppl look upto u,” the user wrote.





