After Bollywood and cricket, is Ibrahim Ali Khan following the soccer dream?

B-Town megastar Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has built for himself a colossal fan base before even making an entrance in the industry.

And while many await for him to make a Bollywood debut, the star kid has been said to be weighing his future in cricket instead.

It now looks like Ibrahim may have added another option in the list of careers to choose from as he ditched the bat for a football in his latest Instagram post.

Sharing a throwback photo from his school along with one of his teammates, Ibrahim added a heart and a football emoji to express his love for the game.

Fans have been going gaga seeing the 19-year-old in the soccer jersey, looking like the spitting image of his superstar dad.



Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about Ibrahim’s prospects in Bollywood saying: “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of.”

“But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it.”

“I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias,” he added.

He had recently, at another occasion also commented: “He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry.”

“So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”