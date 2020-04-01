Juhi Chawla urges people to show kindness and consideration during these testing times

During these anxious times with the coronavirus pandemic strengthening its hold around the globe and bringing life to a standstill, many people are urging the world to be kinder than ever before.

Bollywood’s veteran actor Juhi Chawla is one such celebrity who is urging her fans to be kind to everyone around them to make these catastrophic times easier.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that he has been dealing with an overwhelming amount of emotions.

“A few nights ago, I had a panic attack. My mind was racing ahead and I was worrying what if we’re unable to battle this pandemic. I woke up and told myself to stop thinking,” she said.

She further said: “The simplest thing that we can do right now is show kindness and consideration.”

“There’s a 96-year-old woman living all by herself in Mahim. Her children are abroad and they aren’t able to send her money. Since there’s a lockdown, I can’t send food across to her every other day but I’m trying to help her as much as I can.”

She also revealed how the lockdown, self-isolation and social distancing is “grounding” everyone who had otherwise been tangled in the fast-paced cycle of the world.

“Whenever I stay home, I always experience a fear of missing out and so, I want to keep running around. But this time, staying at home feels like a detox. The best thing to do is to look around yourself and feel grateful,” she said.