Rohit Shetty makes a massive donation for daily wage workers during corona crisis

Bollywood’s ace director Rohit Shetty is the latest coming forth to play his part in the fight against coronavirus by donating a massive amount for the repercussions that have come to surface after its spread.

The Simmba director was said to be pitching in a massive Rs51 lac to the Federation of Western Cine Employees (FWICE).

A video posted by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter revealed the generous move by Shetty.

“The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is really thankful to leading film producer and director Rohit Shetty from the core of their hearts for donating Rs 51 lakh to the kitty of the federation to help all those daily wagers of the film and television industry belonging to various crafts,” Pandit can be heard saying in the video.

“Rohit, you have been an inspiration to us. You have always been helpful to us and whenever we have knocked at your door, you have never let us down. God bless you and all the best,” he went on to say.

Earlier Bollywood megastar Salman Khan too had earned praises after he sponsored 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the entertainment industry, through his charitable organization called Being Human Foundation.

