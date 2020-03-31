Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how to donate

Not all of us can survive a locdown for a prolonged time period. The lockdown has taken the hardest toll on the daily wage workers, whom we can help out through donations.

There is more we can do, collectively, than just practice social distancing during a pandemic. We can help people. Many organisations and individuals are working around the clock in Pakistan to bring food and other essentials to the hardest hit segments of the population. These organisation, doing good work, can use your money.

Here is a list of organisations, you can donate to in this hour of need:

The Robin Hood Army

The volunteer-based group, made up of students and young professionals gets surplus food from restaurants to the less fortunate people at orphanages, old-age homes and public hospitals.

To date they have provided ration bags to over 5,000 plus families from March 18 in Karachi and Lahore. Here is how you can get in touch-

Number: 021-38693111, 03008861164

Email: [email protected]

Bank details: Askari Bank Limited

A/C title: Musa Ejaz Farrukh

A/C: 0110320233078

Salman Sufi Foundation

The Lahore-based Foundation is providing rations to daily wage workers in poor neighborhoods. Each ration bag costs Rs.3,000, which includes oil, daal, flour and rice.

Number: 0308 2935454

Human Development Foundation

The Foundation is providing food packages to those affected by the lockdown across the country. You can make a donation of Rs.1,000, Rs. 5,000 or more.

Number: 051-2270143-8

Email: [email protected]

Bank Name: Bank Alfalah Limited

Title of Account: Human Development Foundation - Donation

Bank Account Number: 00351002493468

IBAN: PK11ALFH00351002493468

Swift Code: ALFHPKKA

Edhi Foundation

Whatever the challenge, the Edhi Foundation is always up to the task. These days they need all the financial assistance to help those who need it the most.

The Orange Tree Foundation

The Foundation provides one ration bag to a family of six, which costs Rs.5,800. It is requesting people to send their donations to the following details

Number: 0300 0225519

Merit n Merit

The organisation, based out of Karachi, is working to provide rations to poor workers.

Number: 03122022224

Al Khidmat Foundation

The Foundation’s details can be found on their website:

https://alkhidmat.org/akf-donations.php

Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19

Or you can donate directly to the government, which will go towards the state procuring more protective equipment for the doctors and essentials for hospitals, as well as provide a cash stipend to the most vulnerable.

Bank of Pakistan

Account No: 4162786786

Swift Code: NBPAPKKAMBR

Main Branch Karachi

Saylani Welfare Trust

For those wanting to donate to the welfare distributing rations in Sindh and Punjab, here is the link to their online donation page.

http://www.saylaniwelfare.com/Donation

CRSS compiles guide

Apart from donations, here is a step-by-step coronavirus set of guidelines by the Centre for Research and Security Studies for helping the masses.



