On-duty police critically exposed to COVID-19: Sindh IGP

Law enforcement personnel face dangers of being exposed to COVID-19 amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) said on Tuesday.

“The police personnel are critically exposed to COVID-19 owing to the nature of their duty,” IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said.



A communication issued by the office of the IGP said the duties of the police force in the province had been multiplied due to the alarming increase in the coronavirus cases in the province.

IGP Mahar, in this connection, ordered the formation of teams comprising 10 police personnel in each district to coordinate in the case of an emergency and to take care of the police officials who contract the infection.

He said the officials of the police force had been performing their duties on the frontline against the epidemic. He said there were high chances that police personnel could be infected with the viral disease owing to their frequent interaction with the public.



He urged the police personnel to take all safety precautions against the spread of coronavirus as this was “the only way to protect the entire police force”.

The communication said the Central Police Office (CPO) was providing special safety suits to the police officials and personnel deployed during the coronavirus emergency.

The police personnel have been directed to immediately report to their senior officials in case they develop early symptoms of the viral epidemic. In that case, the medical examination of the police personnel will be carried out at the nearest health facility.

Under the new directives, the suspected cases of coronavirus among police staff would be referred to the nearest isolation centre where they would stay for the 14-day mandatory isolation period.



The relevant SSP would be responsible to remain in contact with the family members of the coronavirus cases among the police personnel. The welfare branch at the CPO would compile the data of such police personnel.

The field formations of the Sindh police in different districts are being informed about the isolation and testing facilities present in their respective districts.

The police officials have been strictly asked not to hide information related to the coronavirus cases among police personnel as the police high-ups should know all details in this regard.

The communication also explained in detail the safety precautions to be adopted by the police personnel during the COVID-19 emergency.