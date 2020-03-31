Arjun Kapoor shares throwback photo with ‘partner in crime’

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has shared an adorable throwback photo with his sister Anshula Kapoor and called her his ‘partner in crime’.



Sharing the endearing post, the Panipat actor wrote, “Isolating Together since [email protected]”

He further wrote, “(Yes, that’s a car painted on my cupboard just don’t ask why) #selfisolation.”

Like other celebrities, Arjun Kapoor is also in self-quarantine and has been treating his fans with dazzling pictures.



Arjun called sister Anshula his ‘partner in crime’

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film was scheduled to hit the screen in March 2020 but owing to the coronavirus pandemic its released has been deferred.

Arjun was last seen in Panipat, released in December 2019.