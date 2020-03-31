Kanika Kapoor updates fans about her health

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has updated her fans about her health after she was reportedly tested positive for the fifth time.



The Baby Doll singer took to Instagram and shared quotes about life, “Life teaches us to make good use of Time while Time teaches up the value of Life.”

She wrote, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys.”

“Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative,” the singer said.

She went on to say “Waiting to go home to my kids and family miss them!”.



The Bollywood singer has been in the news since she was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 20 after she returned from London.

According to the latest reports, Kanika has tested positive for the fifth consecutive time.