Demise of Jang Group publisher Mir Javed ur Rahman condoled far and wide

Politicians and prominent personalities expressed grief and condoled the sad demise of Jang Group Chairman and Printer/Publisher and Akhbar-e-Jahan Editor-in-Chief Mir Javed ur Rahman on Tuesday.

Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of media tycoon Mir Khalil ur Rahman, and brother of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil ur Rahman, passed away in Karachi earlier today after a battle with lung cancer.

After the news emerged, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi condoled over the passing away of Mir Javed ur Rahman, saying a prayer for the departed soul.

The president said that Mir Javed ur Rahman rendered invaluable services to the field of journalism.

Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences, saying that Mir Javed-ur-Rahman had perpetuated the legacy of his father by contributing indelibly to the field of journalism.

“He had the honour of spearheading an institution which always made strides in favour of the nation and the country,” said the PML-N president.

PML-N spokesperson and former state minister of information Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Jang Group publisher, offering condolence to the bereaved family.

Also read: Jang Group publisher Mir Javed ur Rahman passes away in Karachi after battle with cancer

“Mir Javed ur Rahman’s services to journalism, democracy, Constitution and the law, and for the nation will always be remembered,” she stated.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira called it a time of great loss for Mir Khalil ur Rahman's family and the entire Jang Group.

He said that the world is cognizant of the services rendered by the deceased in the field of brave and impartial journalism.

Jamat-i-Islami Emir Siraj-ul-Haq also expressed grief over the news, along with his other party members.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, while offering condolence, said that the services of the deceased to Geo and Jang group were exemplary.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief the death of Mir Javed ur Rahman, offering condolence to the family of the deceased.

Bilawal said that the journalistic efforts made by Mir Javed ur Rahman will always be remembered. “Mir Javed ur Rahman was a torchbearer of his father’s legacy of freedom of expression.”

Mir Javed ur Rahman: An introduction

The eldest son, Mir Javed ur Rahman had inherited from his father, Mir Khalil ur Rahman, the twin qualities of being a fearless journalist and someone who was relentless in his pursuit of the truth.

Under his visionary leadership, the Jang Group became the leading media house in Pakistan, operating newspapers, magazines, and TV channels across the country.

The Jang Group, under the guidance of Mir Javed ur Rahman, learned to stand up for the truth despite severe economic pressures exerted on it by several powerful individuals over the past few decades.

Mir Javed ur Rahman instilled the culture of free expression at the Jang Group and imprinted several important legacies on the heart of the organisation, chief of them being the value of service to the people.

Today, the secret to the success of the Jang Group lies in the professionalism of its journalists, analysts and opinion writers, who have followed in the footsteps of Mir Javed ur Rahman to fearlessly speak truth to power.