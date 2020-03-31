Rishi Kapoor addresses stained relationship with son Ranbir Kapoor: throwback

Bollywood’s famous father-son duo, Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor have become closer than ever with the passage of time.

However, their relationship may not always have been seamless as it appears to be now. A throwback interview of the veteran Chandni actor has been making rounds wherein he opens up about ruining his relationship with his son.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror back in 2015, Rishi had said: “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend [then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif]. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy?”

“He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing,” he said.

“It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me.”

“We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on,” he added.