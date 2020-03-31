Rihanna reveals plan to have children without a partner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Rihanna has said she would like three or four children in the next decade – even if she fails to meet the right partner.
The 32-year-old told British fashion magazine that society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.
Asked where she sees herself in 10 years, the singer said: “I’ll have kids – three or four of them.”
Rihanna said she plans to have children even if she never meets a suitable man, adding: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’
“They diminish you as a mother (if) there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.
“That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”
The Barbados-born London-based star, who is on the cover of the magazine’s May issue, also revealed she is “very aggressively” working on music for her ninth album.
