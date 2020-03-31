Rihanna reveals plan to have children without a partner

Singer Rihanna has said she would like three or four children in the next decade – even if she fails to meet the right partner.

The 32-year-old told British fashion magazine that society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.

Asked where she sees herself in 10 years, the singer said: “I’ll have kids – three or four of them.”

Rihanna said she plans to have children even if she never meets a suitable man, adding: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’



“They diminish you as a mother (if) there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

“That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The Barbados-born London-based star, who is on the cover of the magazine’s May issue, also revealed she is “very aggressively” working on music for her ninth album.