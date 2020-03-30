close
Mon Mar 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 30, 2020

Saeed Ghani announces recovery, says tested negative for coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 30, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Sunday he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, recovering almost a week after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, my coronavirus test report came out negative," he said in a video shared on Twitter. "I'm thankful to all of you who in the past 10 days prayed for me and boosted my morale."

"I'll continue fulfilling my responsibilities in the future," he added.

Ghani had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, he had said in a video message, adding that had isolated himself despite not feeling any symptoms associated with the virus and feeling healthy.

Latest News

More From Pakistan