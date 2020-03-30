Saeed Ghani announces recovery, says tested negative for coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Sunday he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, recovering almost a week after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, my coronavirus test report came out negative," he said in a video shared on Twitter. "I'm thankful to all of you who in the past 10 days prayed for me and boosted my morale."



"I'll continue fulfilling my responsibilities in the future," he added.

Ghani had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, he had said in a video message, adding that had isolated himself despite not feeling any symptoms associated with the virus and feeling healthy.