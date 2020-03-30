Prince William, Kate Middleton gives a glimpse inside their office

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been confined to their four walls in the same manner as most of the population. Amid this time of chaos and frenzy, it appears they decided to grace royal fans with a sneak peek inside their royal office at Kensington Palace.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the couple posted a total of two pictures, each featuring the royals busy in official matters glued to the telephone.

The area surrounding their office space appears decorated in marble accents, topped up in a sturdy fireplace. Their mantel provides hints of gold which appears to tie the room together.

The couple captioned their post by providing a detailed account about their conversation with the CEO of Mind Charity Paul Farmer.

According to the contents of the caption the couple reportedly stated, “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”



