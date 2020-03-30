close
Mon Mar 30, 2020
Web Desk
March 30, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton gives a glimpse inside their office

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 30, 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s office aesthetic will leave you breathless. Photo: Independent.co.uk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been confined to their four walls in the same manner as most of the population. Amid this time of chaos and frenzy, it appears they decided to grace royal fans with a sneak peek inside their royal office at Kensington Palace.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the couple posted a total of two pictures, each featuring the royals busy in official matters glued to the telephone.

The area surrounding their office space appears decorated in marble accents, topped up in a sturdy fireplace. Their mantel provides hints of gold which appears to tie the room together.

The couple captioned their post by providing a detailed account about their conversation with the CEO of Mind Charity Paul Farmer.

According to the contents of the caption the couple reportedly stated, “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

