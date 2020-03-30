Sonam Kapoor has a message for her trolls

Bollywood’s leading star Sonam Kapoor is one name in the industry loved by a number of people, but also the one susceptible to being trolled online quite often.

However, after years of ample social media criticism, the Veere Di Wedding actor has come to a much-needed realization about her equation with haters.

Turing to Twitter, Sonam announced that she will now officially be unperturbed in the face of censure.

“I’ve realised in trolliverse I’m damned I do and damned if I don’t. So I’ll just do as I please,” she tweeted.

Some were quick to guess that the tweet was made in reference to the condemnation that came her way for pledging to donate to the Maharashtra chief minister’s fund after her appreciation for the government’s strong response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating,” she had said.

She was soon grilled about the amount she would be contributing while some argued: “Why donate only for maharashtra....your films are viewed by people of india....donate for india #PMCARES.”