KP government takes back inquiry against doctor who wore plastic bag over head

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government withdrew its inquiry against the doctor who wore plastic bags over his head and hands to protest against the alleged shortage of masks at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospital.

Taking to Twitter, KP health minister Taimur Jhagra said that he was taking back the inquiry against the doctors as it would "send the wrong message".

"1. W.r.t. Dr. Amir of Swabi, who posted a video treating a patient dressed in plastic bags rather than PPE; I'm instructing Health Dept KP to withdraw the inquiry report calling for disciplinary action. At this point our first priority is the moral of our doctors. However let me state categorically that I have no reason to disbelieve the local administration; their inquiry finds that the gentleman faked the consultation, which would be an extremely irresponsible act. Having talked to the Commissioner, DHO & MS, all are working hard," he tweeted.

The inquiry report stated that Dr Amir had confessed that he had recorded the video in which he wore the plastic bag deliberately as the hospital had turned down his request for transfer.

The report further said that 150 face masks and 300 gloves had been provided to the hospital on March 24.

The report had called for strict disciplinary action against the doctor for "gross negligence, demoralising health care staff and defaming the health department."