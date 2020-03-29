Spanish princess Maria Teresa dies from coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Spanish Princess Maria Teresa became the first royal to pass away due to the coronavirus after news broke that the 86-year-old had passed away due to the pandemic which has affected more than 600,000 people around the globe.
The 86-year-old princess was the cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced her death via a Facebook post. Her funeral will be held on Friday in Madrid.
"On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," read the post.
Born on July 28, 1933, Theresa became a professor at Paris'' Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University
Known for her activism and views, she was dubbed as the "Red Princess".
Spanish Princess Maria Teresa became the first royal to pass away due to the coronavirus after news broke that the 86-year-old had passed away due to the pandemic which has affected more than 600,000 people around the globe.
The 86-year-old princess was the cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced her death via a Facebook post. Her funeral will be held on Friday in Madrid.
"On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," read the post.
Born on July 28, 1933, Theresa became a professor at Paris'' Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University
Known for her activism and views, she was dubbed as the "Red Princess".