Spanish princess Maria Teresa dies from coronavirus

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa became the first royal to pass away due to the coronavirus after news broke that the 86-year-old had passed away due to the pandemic which has affected more than 600,000 people around the globe.

The 86-year-old princess was the cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced her death via a Facebook post. Her funeral will be held on Friday in Madrid.

"On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," read the post.

Born on July 28, 1933, Theresa became a professor at Paris'' Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University

Known for her activism and views, she was dubbed as the "Red Princess".