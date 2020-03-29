Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the fourth time, Indian media reported.



The Baby Doll singer is admitted to an Indian hospital since March 20 and doctors have confirmed that she is stable.

However, according to a family member, Kanika was not responding to treatment.

The singer has been booked for negligence and she has also deleted her Instagram post where she had announced that she was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

She had announced on photo-video sharing platform that she and her family were in complete quarantine after she was tested positive for coronavirus 10 days after returning from the UK.

She wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19."

"My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”