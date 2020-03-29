Tiger Shroff reveals his mother never let him play at home in his childhood

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein the actor could be seen playing and working out at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Sharing the video, the War actor also disclosed that his mom never let them play in the house when they were kids.

He wrote with a big smile emoji, “My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice”



Tiger Shroff urged the fans and followers to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

He also asked the fans to share their activities during the lockdown by tagging him on Instagram.