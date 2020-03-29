Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar ‘if he was sure’ before COVID-19 donation

With Akshay Kumar blowing up in fame over a generous donation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund, it appears Twinkle Khanna is just as shocked, for the couple “needed to liquidate funds” as pandemic caused governmental lockdown.

Soon after the announcement, Twinkle took to her Twitter account to laud her husband over his decision. She said she was ‘proud’ of Akshay’s heartfelt gesture.

When Akshay initially started in the business, he had nothing but “now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”

