close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar ‘if he was sure’ before COVID-19 donation

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar ‘if he was sure’ before COVID-19 donation. Photo: India Today

With Akshay Kumar blowing up in fame over a generous donation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund, it appears Twinkle Khanna is just as shocked, for the couple “needed to liquidate funds” as pandemic caused governmental lockdown.

Soon after the announcement, Twinkle took to her Twitter account to laud her husband over his decision. She said she was ‘proud’ of Akshay’s heartfelt gesture.

When Akshay initially started in the business, he had nothing but “now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”

Check out her post below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood