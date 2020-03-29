Akshay Kumar pledges over Rs 25 crores to PM’s COVID-19 relief fund

Akshay Kumar left fans in awe over a generous donation of over Rs 25 crores towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund.

Soon after his pledge, the star announced the donation on social media, stating “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people.”

During a conversation with Hindustan Times the actor stated, “You can call it my weakness or whatever, but I am never able to express my feelings or thoughts behind gestures of contributing to a cause.”

When asked about his drive and vigor in times of crisis, Akshay revealed, “Main kaun hota hoon ‘charity’ yah ‘donate’ karne waala? Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai." (who am I to donate or make any charity? We address our country as Bharat Maa.)

"Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa.)”