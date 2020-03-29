close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar pledges over Rs 25 crores to PM’s COVID-19 relief fund

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Akshay Kumar pledges over Rs 25 cr to PM’s COVID-19 relief fund. Photo: Weekly Voice

Akshay Kumar left fans in awe over a generous donation of over Rs 25 crores towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund.

Soon after his pledge, the star announced the donation on social media, stating “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people.”

During a conversation with Hindustan Times the actor stated, “You can call it my weakness or whatever, but I am never able to express my feelings or thoughts behind gestures of contributing to a cause.”

When asked about his drive and vigor in times of crisis, Akshay revealed, “Main kaun hota hoon ‘charity’ yah ‘donate’ karne waala? Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai." (who am I to donate or make any charity? We address our country as Bharat Maa.)

"Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa.)”

Latest News

More From Bollywood