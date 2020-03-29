Ayushmann Khurrana 'disturbed' to see people not complying with India's lockdown

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the handful in B-Town consistently using his platform to raise awareness about the coronavirus.

He recently called out some of the citizens, who despite the lockdown, are failing to comprehend the gravity of the situation are going about with their regular routine instead of practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

“It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown! The cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India and as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible and should take care of each other to fight Covid-19,” he said.

Adding that this is hardly the time to act irresponsibly, Khurrana said: “Because such actions will put the lives of many in danger. It is my earnest request to all my fellow Indians to please stay at home till the lockdown and take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

“We shouldn’t be rash in our behaviour because it will put our lives and the lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians.”