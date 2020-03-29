Akshay Kumar fears ‘senior citizens will be ignored’ amid COVID-19

Akshay Kumar recently spoke out about his selfless actions amid the COVID-19 crisis and revealed the reason behind his generous contribution to the Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief fund.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay was asked about his pledge and the reasoning behind his decision. During the course of the interview, he revealed, “It’s important that I refer to my mother here because poori duniya mein ek fear hai that senior citizens will be ignored and left to themselves during this coronavirus crisis.”

He went on to say, “Hum yeh soch bhi kaise sakte hain. Meri maa ki jaan important hai, aapke maa baap ki jaan important hai. (How can we even think like that. My mother’s life is important and so is the lives of your parents.)”

The actor concluded by saying, “No matter who we are, trying to save every single life is critical right now. Maine sirf iski taraf apna ek chhotta sa farz ada kiya hai (I have only done my small bit towards this cause).”