Raveena Tandon opens up on behalf of migrants post viral exodus pictures

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on industrialized infrastructure, a massive flood of migrants have begun moving back to villages due to poor living conditions developing in the city.

Due to the increasing number of social contact this migration has brought upon the masses, Raveena Tandon is currently concerned over public well-being.

Many migrants have even taken to walking hundreds of kilometers without proper food or water supply in an attempt to reach their destinations.

With massive commotion and a lack of knowledge surrounding their migration, many influencers and celebrities have dubbed this decision a ‘disregard for authority’.

In an attempt to silence all naysayers, Raveena has been employing her social media platform to lay rest to some confused claims.

The main reason behind this massive flood of humans at bus terminals and railway stations is because the government closed off all inter-state borders for precautions back when the lockdown was initially imposed.

Many have already suffered as a result of this lockdown, with a lack of basic amenities and livelihood on the rise in metro cities, numerous individuals have been left jobless, with no means of supporting themselves or paying rent.