Kangana Ranaut on coronavirus pandemic: 'This could be a potential bio war'

Bollywood’s outspoken and fearless star Kangana Ranaut rarely ever shies away from expressing her opinion and with the coronavirus lockdown, the situation is no different.

The Queen actor spoke to India Today about the COVID-19 lockdown and how she sees the global pandemic as a “potential bio war.”

“We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being,” she said.

“This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies. We have to reflect as where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness,” she continued.

“If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one,” she added.

She had earlier also urged the public to comprehend the gravity of the situation and embrace spirituality instead of running after monetary gains.

She said: “You must be thinking, ‘Kangana is a superstar, fashionista, and the best actress. So why does she become a hermit or a yogi sometimes?’ I find it weird that you people find it weird."

“The purpose of life is not only to earn money. Western thinking and capitalism has convinced us to earn money but where are those people today?”

“They are all hiding in their houses and saying, ‘Take all our money but save us from coronavirus.’ People are now understanding that life is not all about their job, their social media profiles, their standing in society or even their relationships. Then what is life? Life is just life,” she said.