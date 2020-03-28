Pakistan to resume international flight operations from April 5

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government said Saturday it intends to resume international flight operations from April 5 to bring back Pakistanis, who were stranded on different airports around the world after the country closed its air space.

According to a notification by the Prime Minister's Office, the government has allowed resumption of international flight operations at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports from April 5.

The government had banned all incoming international flight operations and even suspended domestic travel as newer cases of the coronavirus emerged each day.

The notification further said that all passengers brought to the country will be screened and suspected patients will be quarantined at designated hotels.



Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yusuf gave a briefing on the situation at airports and borders. He had said that until April 4, the international airspace will remain closed.



Beginning March 29, a ban on all outgoing flights will become effective till April 4, the prime minister's aide on national security Moeed Yusuf said.

“The eastern and western borders will also remain closed for two weeks,” he said.

Dr Yusuf had said that depending on a ‘case to case basis’, if any country requests a flight to take back its citizens, then it will be discussed.