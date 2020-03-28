Ananya Panday reveals name of her favourite Bollywood actress

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, has revealed that Kareena Kapoor is her favourite Indian actress.



During 'ask me a question' on Instagram, when the Student Of The Year actress was asked about her favourite actor, she shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor and tagged her.

About the favourite dish, Ananya said, “Looooove butter chicken with cheese naaan (and cookies, and pizza and pancakes also)".

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film hit the screens in December 2019 and collected over 115 crores at the box office.